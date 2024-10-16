India Stands Alone in SCO: Stiff Resistance Against China's 'One Belt One Road' Initiative

India continues to stand firm against China’s ambitious 'One Belt One Road' initiative, refusing to endorse it once more during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) recent conclave. This move makes India the only member state to not support the connectivity project.

During the meeting in Islamabad, eight other member nations, including Russia, Iran, and Pakistan, reaffirmed their backing for the initiative. The joint communique acknowledged progress toward linking Eurasian Economic Union efforts with the initiative, known as OBOR.

India’s objection stems from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through contested Kashmir territory, exacerbating geopolitical tensions. Furthermore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted concerns over debt associated with OBOR projects, mirroring growing global criticisms about economic risks involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)