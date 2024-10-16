Governor Slams West Bengal Government for Institutional Criminality Amid RG Kar Crisis

Governor C V Ananda Bose expressed strong disapproval of the West Bengal government's inability to safeguard citizens, following a distressing incident at RG Kar Medical College. Underlining constitutional duties, Bose stated his office's intervention in the crisis.

The recent rape-murder of a woman doctor led to the arrest of police and healthcare officials, reflecting what Bose termed 'institutional criminality' rampant in various sectors. He criticized the state’s lack of transparency and accountability in addressing the issue.

Drawing a historical parallel, Bose compared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's actions during a festivity to Nero's infamous apathy. He questioned the government's approach to governance and its handling of citizens' safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)