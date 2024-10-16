Urgent UN Council Meeting on Gaza Crisis: UK and France Take Action

Britain and France have jointly requested an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting to tackle the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced. The UK government is deliberating over sanctions against two Israeli ministers for their inflammatory remarks concerning the conflict.

Starmer emphasized in parliament the critical need for increased aid to Gaza, following reports of sharp declines in food supplies due to a new Israeli customs rule. He insisted that the international community be allowed to address the dire situation through effective United Nations cooperation.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy also asserted that Israel must protect civilians and maintain open routes for aid delivery. The call for the urgent UN meeting has seen Algeria joining Britain and France in highlighting the necessity for immediate international action.

(With inputs from agencies.)