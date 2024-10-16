Left Menu

Urgent UN Council Meeting on Gaza Crisis: UK and France Take Action

Britain and France have called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the need for increased aid and possible sanctions on Israeli ministers over inflammatory comments. The UK demands Israel ensure civilian protection and aid access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:19 IST
Urgent UN Council Meeting on Gaza Crisis: UK and France Take Action
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

Britain and France have jointly requested an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting to tackle the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced. The UK government is deliberating over sanctions against two Israeli ministers for their inflammatory remarks concerning the conflict.

Starmer emphasized in parliament the critical need for increased aid to Gaza, following reports of sharp declines in food supplies due to a new Israeli customs rule. He insisted that the international community be allowed to address the dire situation through effective United Nations cooperation.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy also asserted that Israel must protect civilians and maintain open routes for aid delivery. The call for the urgent UN meeting has seen Algeria joining Britain and France in highlighting the necessity for immediate international action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024