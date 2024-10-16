Union Minister Suresh Gopi Seeks Bail in Misconduct Case
Union Minister Suresh Gopi has applied for regular bail in a case filed against him for allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist. The case, registered by Nadakkavu Police under section 354 of the IPC, follows an incident where he appeared to inappropriately touch the journalist during a media interaction.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi sought regular bail on Wednesday from a magisterial court in relation to a case accusing him of misconduct involving a woman journalist. The matter is set for charges to be framed in January next year.
The bail plea presented by the actor's lawyer had Gopi's wife and brother acting as sureties. The lawyer announced intentions to challenge the ongoing trial court proceedings in the Kerala High Court.
The case was registered by Nadakkavu Police last October under section 354 of the IPC after a video surfaced online. It showed Gopi allegedly placing his hand on a journalist's shoulder, which she removed twice. Despite public backlash, Gopi apologized, claiming his actions were affectionate.
