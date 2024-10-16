Union Minister Suresh Gopi Seeks Bail in Misconduct Case

Union Minister Suresh Gopi sought regular bail on Wednesday from a magisterial court in relation to a case accusing him of misconduct involving a woman journalist. The matter is set for charges to be framed in January next year.

The bail plea presented by the actor's lawyer had Gopi's wife and brother acting as sureties. The lawyer announced intentions to challenge the ongoing trial court proceedings in the Kerala High Court.

The case was registered by Nadakkavu Police last October under section 354 of the IPC after a video surfaced online. It showed Gopi allegedly placing his hand on a journalist's shoulder, which she removed twice. Despite public backlash, Gopi apologized, claiming his actions were affectionate.

