Bangladesh Judiciary in Turmoil: High Court Judges Suspended Amid Student Protests

The Supreme Court of Bangladesh suspended 12 High Court judges due to student protests against partisan judges linked to the Awami League. The move comes in the wake of massive demonstrations after ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country. The protests have led to temporary suspension of the judges' duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Supreme Court has suspended 12 High Court judges from judicial duties following escalating protests by students demanding the ousting of ''fascist judges'' aligned with the ruling Awami League.

The action follows widespread public discontent and protests that forced the government of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down over a controversial job quota system. Hasina left the country abruptly on August 5, amid a mass movement led by students.

According to Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, the judges will not serve on the bench for now, following pressure from the Anti-discrimination Movement. The Supreme Court Registrar General stated that no framework exists currently for their removal, which caused the decision to suspend their activities.

