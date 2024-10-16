Bangladesh Judiciary in Turmoil: High Court Judges Suspended Amid Student Protests
The Supreme Court of Bangladesh suspended 12 High Court judges due to student protests against partisan judges linked to the Awami League. The move comes in the wake of massive demonstrations after ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country. The protests have led to temporary suspension of the judges' duties.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh's Supreme Court has suspended 12 High Court judges from judicial duties following escalating protests by students demanding the ousting of ''fascist judges'' aligned with the ruling Awami League.
The action follows widespread public discontent and protests that forced the government of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down over a controversial job quota system. Hasina left the country abruptly on August 5, amid a mass movement led by students.
According to Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, the judges will not serve on the bench for now, following pressure from the Anti-discrimination Movement. The Supreme Court Registrar General stated that no framework exists currently for their removal, which caused the decision to suspend their activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ladakh MP Joins Protests at Singhu Border Following Detention of Activist Sonam Wangchuk
Bangladesh Garment Factories Reopen After Deadly Protests
AAP Protests Detention of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk
French Government to Reopen Pension Reform Talks Amid Protests
RJD Protests Installation of 'Smart Cheater Meters' in Bihar