Mystery and Mourning in Krishnanagar: Young Woman's Tragic Death

A shocking discovery was made in Krishnanagar town, West Bengal, where the body of a young woman was found on Wednesday. Reports suggest she was raped and murdered, and her fiancé was subsequently arrested.

The woman's parents lodged a complaint, alleging that she was gang-raped and murdered, with her face later burned with acid to obliterate evidence. The body was discovered near a Durga Puja pandal, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.

Tension has escalated in the area. The opposition, including Congress and CPI(M), protested outside Kotwali police station, demanding a post-mortem in the presence of a magistrate to ensure transparency in the investigation.

