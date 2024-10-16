Mystery and Mourning in Krishnanagar: Young Woman's Tragic Death
In West Bengal's Krishnanagar town, a young woman's body was found with alleged rape and murder claims. Her fiancé was arrested following parental complaints. The community demands a transparent post-mortem amid tension and protests, seeking justice for the brutal crime.
A shocking discovery was made in Krishnanagar town, West Bengal, where the body of a young woman was found on Wednesday. Reports suggest she was raped and murdered, and her fiancé was subsequently arrested.
The woman's parents lodged a complaint, alleging that she was gang-raped and murdered, with her face later burned with acid to obliterate evidence. The body was discovered near a Durga Puja pandal, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.
Tension has escalated in the area. The opposition, including Congress and CPI(M), protested outside Kotwali police station, demanding a post-mortem in the presence of a magistrate to ensure transparency in the investigation.
