Resignation Amid Mysuru Land Scandal: MUDA Chairman Steps Down

Controversy deepens in Mysuru as K Marigowda, Chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), announced his resignation on Wednesday, citing health reasons. This announcement comes amid ongoing investigations into alleged site allotment irregularities involving the Chief Minister's family.

Submitting his resignation to the Urban Development Department Secretary, Marigowda stated that it was at the request of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, he emphasized health issues as the main reason behind his decision, denying any external pressure or attempts to shield the Chief Minister.

The case under scrutiny involves the allotment of 14 compensatory sites in a prime location to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, and other family members, raising questions about legality and propriety. Investigations by the Lokayukta and ED are ongoing to uncover any misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)