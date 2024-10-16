Left Menu

Resignation Amid Mysuru Land Scandal: MUDA Chairman Steps Down

MUDA Chairman K Marigowda resigned, citing health reasons, amid allegations surrounding the controversial allotment of sites to the Chief Minister's wife and family. The resignation follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's direction amidst an ongoing investigation by the Lokayukta and ED into the alleged irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:08 IST
Controversy deepens in Mysuru as K Marigowda, Chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), announced his resignation on Wednesday, citing health reasons. This announcement comes amid ongoing investigations into alleged site allotment irregularities involving the Chief Minister's family.

Submitting his resignation to the Urban Development Department Secretary, Marigowda stated that it was at the request of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, he emphasized health issues as the main reason behind his decision, denying any external pressure or attempts to shield the Chief Minister.

The case under scrutiny involves the allotment of 14 compensatory sites in a prime location to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, and other family members, raising questions about legality and propriety. Investigations by the Lokayukta and ED are ongoing to uncover any misconduct.

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

