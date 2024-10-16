EU Nations Push for Stronger Peacekeeping in Lebanon

The Italian defense ministry revealed that 16 EU countries participating in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon are advocating for more robust rules of engagement. This decision comes in response to heightened tensions following Israeli military actions against Hezbollah, which have endangered peacekeeping forces.

Recent incidents, including Israeli tanks breaching UNIFIL bases and resulting in injuries to five peacekeepers, have raised concerns among European governments. These nations collectively contribute over a third of UNIFIL's 10,000 troops, prompting defense ministers to convene a video conference to discuss safety improvements and future mission strategies in case of a ceasefire.

The discussion highlighted the need to revamp operational strategies to enhance effectiveness and safety. European nations expressed readiness to apply diplomatic pressure on Israel to avert further conflict threats. Additionally, logistics challenges, particularly troop resupply and rotation, remain significant obstacles amidst the volatile situation.

