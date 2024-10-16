Left Menu

EU Nations Push for Stronger Peacekeeping in Lebanon

The Italian defense ministry announced that 16 EU countries involved in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon favor enhancing the mission's rules of engagement. This follows increased tensions and incidents involving Israeli forces. Ministers discussed improving troop safety, right-sizing forces, and exerting political pressure on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:21 IST
EU Nations Push for Stronger Peacekeeping in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Italian defense ministry revealed that 16 EU countries participating in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon are advocating for more robust rules of engagement. This decision comes in response to heightened tensions following Israeli military actions against Hezbollah, which have endangered peacekeeping forces.

Recent incidents, including Israeli tanks breaching UNIFIL bases and resulting in injuries to five peacekeepers, have raised concerns among European governments. These nations collectively contribute over a third of UNIFIL's 10,000 troops, prompting defense ministers to convene a video conference to discuss safety improvements and future mission strategies in case of a ceasefire.

The discussion highlighted the need to revamp operational strategies to enhance effectiveness and safety. European nations expressed readiness to apply diplomatic pressure on Israel to avert further conflict threats. Additionally, logistics challenges, particularly troop resupply and rotation, remain significant obstacles amidst the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024