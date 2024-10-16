Child Labour in Auto Repair: NCPCR Calls for Stricter Regulations
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to regulate unorganised automobile repair shops, in a bid to curb child labour. The NCPCR highlighted issues from the Standing Committee's 52nd Report, emphasizing the need for stricter registration and monitoring.
The apex child rights body, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to regulate unorganised automobile repair shops to tackle the pressing issue of child labour.
According to a letter from NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, dated October 4, these concerns stem from the 52nd Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development. The report sheds light on the prevalence of child labour within the largely unmonitored informal roadside repair shops, an often overlooked segment of India's extensive automobile industry.
The NCPCR has called for stringent measures, including mandatory vendor registration with Regional Transport Offices and taking company responsibility for repair services, to ensure child labour is eliminated. The letter also recommended state-level notifications to regulate these repair shops and oversee the supply of automobile parts, aiming to prevent child labour across manufacturing and servicing operations.
