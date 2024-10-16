Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Bomb Threat Hoaxes in Aviation

Delhi Police have registered an FIR following recent bomb threats targeting multiple flights. All incidents were confirmed as hoaxes. Legal action is being taken to prevent further false alarms, with the suspension of social media accounts responsible. The threats affected various domestic and international flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:58 IST
Delhi Police Crack Down on Bomb Threat Hoaxes in Aviation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have taken decisive action in response to a series of bomb threats against both domestic and international flights in recent days, as reported by official sources on Wednesday.

In one incident, a bomb threat forced an Akasa Air flight bound for Bengaluru to return to Delhi, with over 180 passengers on board. IGI Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani confirmed that all threats this month were hoaxes, and legal proceedings have been initiated to prevent such misuse and ensure passenger safety.

An FIR has been registered under applicable laws in connection with these hoaxes, with stringent measures to be enforced. Police have identified those responsible through social media platforms and are searching for suspects, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024