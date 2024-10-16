Delhi Police Crack Down on Bomb Threat Hoaxes in Aviation

The Delhi Police have taken decisive action in response to a series of bomb threats against both domestic and international flights in recent days, as reported by official sources on Wednesday.

In one incident, a bomb threat forced an Akasa Air flight bound for Bengaluru to return to Delhi, with over 180 passengers on board. IGI Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani confirmed that all threats this month were hoaxes, and legal proceedings have been initiated to prevent such misuse and ensure passenger safety.

An FIR has been registered under applicable laws in connection with these hoaxes, with stringent measures to be enforced. Police have identified those responsible through social media platforms and are searching for suspects, with investigations ongoing.

