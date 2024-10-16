Tragedy in Gaza: A Family's Harrowing Loss Amidst Conflict

In a harrowing incident captured on video, a Palestinian family was engulfed in flames following an Israeli military strike on a Gaza hospital compound, ostensibly targeting a Hamas command center. The footage showed Shaban al-Dalou, who perished along with his mother and two others, amid burning wreckage, stirring global outcry.

The U.S. State Department dubbed the scene 'horrific,' highlighting growing international concerns over Israel's actions in Gaza. The Israeli military asserts that the blaze resulted from secondary explosions, which remain under investigation, further complicating the narrative of an already tense conflict.

Eyewitnesses and family members recounted the terrifying moments, adding emotional weight to a tragic event that has intensified scrutiny on military operations. As Gaza continues to suffer heavy casualties, the struggles of civilians in conflict zones underscore the profound human cost of war.

(With inputs from agencies.)