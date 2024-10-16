Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israel Targets Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon have escalated tensions, killing at least 25 people, including civilians and key Hezbollah figures. Amid accusations of targeting relief efforts and residential zones, the strikes followed Hezbollah's increased attacks on Israel, further destabilizing the region.

Updated: 16-10-2024 21:27 IST
Escalating Conflict: Israel Targets Hezbollah in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surge of violence, Israeli airstrikes pummeled multiple areas across Lebanon, leading to the death of at least 25 individuals, officials reported on Wednesday. The strikes included a devastating hit on a southern town, Qana, where memories of past conflicts with Israel loom large.

Notably, the mayor of a southern Lebanese city was among the casualties in an attack which Lebanese authorities claimed was aimed at a meeting on relief coordination. The Israeli military stated the objective was targeting a Hezbollah commander, Jalal Mustafa Hariri, in Qana.

As Israeli airstrikes continue across Lebanon including areas such as the Bekaa Valley and Nabatiyeh, tensions escalate. This wave of aggression corresponds with Hezbollah's escalation of hostilities towards Israel, enhancing the region's destabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

