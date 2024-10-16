Teen's Social Media Prank Sparks Airline Bomb Scare
A 17-year-old from Chhattisgarh was detained for posting bomb hoax threats on social media, claiming issues with a shopkeeper. Mumbai Police linked him to threats on three flights. Police probe continues, with no evidence of a real threat found on the flights.
A teenage boy from Chhattisgarh was apprehended by Mumbai Police following his alleged involvement in bomb threat hoaxes targeting multiple flights via social media, authorities reported on Wednesday.
The youth purportedly initiated the scare due to a financial dispute with a shopkeeper, creating an account under a pseudonym to send threatening messages. The Police registered three official complaints regarding the hoaxes against various airlines earlier in the week.
The accused, a high school student, was brought before the Juvenile Justice Board and detained for four days. Investigations revealed that the boy was not linked to recent threats but allegedly responsible for initial alarms. Authorities continue to assess circumstances as no real danger was detected on any flights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
