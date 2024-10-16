High Court Ruling: IAS Officers Must Report to Andhra Pradesh
The Telangana High Court dismissed petitions filed by IAS officers challenging the DoPT orders to report to Andhra Pradesh. Originally assigned to Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation, they had worked in Telangana based on CAT's orders, which the Centre contested, leading to the recent court directive.
The Telangana High Court has dismissed a series of petitions brought forth by IAS officers who sought to overturn orders from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). These orders mandated that the officers, who were originally designated to Andhra Pradesh, should report to the state, despite being currently employed in Telangana.
The officers, originally allocated to Andhra Pradesh during its bifurcation from Telangana, contested the Centre's directive, arguing that earlier rulings from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) permitted their continued service in Telangana. However, the Centre challenged these rulings in the Telangana High Court.
After thorough consideration, the Telangana High Court upheld the Centre's position, requiring the officers to comply with the DoPT's order and report to the Andhra Pradesh government. The ruling marks the end of a prolonged legal battle for these officers, mandating compliance with the original allocation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
