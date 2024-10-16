Left Menu

Kathmandu's Clash Over Sacred Shelter: The Dharamshala Dispute

A feud has erupted between the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) and the Marwari Sewa Samiti over illegal construction at a dharamshala near the famous Pashupatinath Temple. The Kathmandu Metropolitan City plans to take over management and demolish the illegal structures, following a court ruling favoring PADT.

  • Nepal

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City is set to demolish illegal constructions at a pilgrim's shelter in the Pashupatinath Temple area, amidst a legal row between the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) and the Marwari Sewa Samiti. The city will take over management to comply with a court's ruling favoring PADT.

Rewati Raman Subedi, spokesperson for the PADT, confirmed the transfer of the Gaushala Dharamshala's management to KMC. The dispute originated when PADT canceled their contract with the samiti last year, citing breach of agreement by using the property commercially and building illegally.

The Marwari Sewa Samiti contested the decision in court but has been instructed to vacate following a preliminary ruling. KMC will administer the site under a new PADT agreement, despite protests from the samiti, which maintains its dedication to social service and adherence to the initial terms.

