Zelenskiy's Strategic Victory Plan at NATO Meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to attend a NATO defence ministers' meeting to discuss his 'victory plan' for ending the war with Russia. NATO chief Mark Rutte has confirmed that he is in contact with member countries regarding Zelenskiy's proposal and future steps forward.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend a crucial NATO defence ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to a revised agenda released late Wednesday.
Zelenskiy has introduced a 'victory plan,' urging allies to reinforce Kyiv at a critical juncture, with hopes of concluding the war with Russia next year. Earlier, NATO's chief Mark Rutte mentioned he is informed about Zelenskiy's plan and is in communication with alliance member countries for forthcoming actions.
Rutte remarked, "The victory plan, of course, we are very much debating with them and using every opportunity to take that one step-by-step further."
(With inputs from agencies.)
