Jammu and Kashmir Government Rescinds Key Administrative Orders
Following the formation of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir, four major government orders from 2020 were rescinded, effectively dismantling an administrative structure led by the lieutenant governor. The orders, initially set to empower officers and redefine governance, were withdrawn as new governance took charge under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in Jammu and Kashmir, the recently appointed government has annulled four key administrative orders from 2020. The orders, initially aimed at empowering an administrative council led by the lieutenant governor, were withdrawn as per official notifications issued on Thursday.
The directive for rescinding these orders comes from General Administration Department Secretary Sanjeev Verma, following a Union Home Ministry's notification dated October 13. This repeal reflects the transition of power with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his five-member council of ministers formally assuming office.
The nullified orders had broadly restructured governance in the region, allocating portfolios to advisors and bestowing powers equivalent to ministers on certain officers. Their withdrawal marks a return to traditional governance structures post the swearing-in of the new state leadership.
