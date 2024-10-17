Stalled Conversations: No Ceasefire Talks in Gaza
Qatar's prime minister announced a lack of communication and engagement regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza over the past three to four weeks. Discussions ended without progress, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who addressed the issue at a summit in Brussels.
In an unexpected revelation, Qatar's prime minister reported a complete halt in ceasefire negotiations for Gaza. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, speaking at a summit in Brussels, confirmed that the last three to four weeks have seen no engagement with any parties.
'There has been silence from all involved,' noted Sheikh Mohammed, highlighting the standstill in efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
The prime minister, also serving as Qatar's foreign minister, has been at the forefront of mediation, but now cautions that the dialogue remains at an impasse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
