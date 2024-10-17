Stalled Conversations: No Ceasefire Talks in Gaza

In an unexpected revelation, Qatar's prime minister reported a complete halt in ceasefire negotiations for Gaza. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, speaking at a summit in Brussels, confirmed that the last three to four weeks have seen no engagement with any parties.

'There has been silence from all involved,' noted Sheikh Mohammed, highlighting the standstill in efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The prime minister, also serving as Qatar's foreign minister, has been at the forefront of mediation, but now cautions that the dialogue remains at an impasse.

