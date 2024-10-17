Left Menu

Hesai Group Removed from U.S. Defense Department's Controversial List

The U.S. Defense Department has removed China-based lidar maker Hesai Group from a controversial list of companies allegedly collaborating with Beijing's military. The decision follows Hesai's legal challenge against the designation, initially made in January along with several other companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 03:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 03:40 IST
Hesai Group Removed from U.S. Defense Department's Controversial List
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Defense Department has decided to remove Hesai Group, a China-based lidar maker, from a list of companies allegedly linked to Beijing's military efforts. The news, conveyed in a letter to Congress, marks a significant development in the discussions surrounding technology and national security.

Hesai Group, whose lidar technology is pivotal for self-driving cars and driver-assistance systems by creating three-dimensional road maps, was initially designated as one of the suspect companies by the U.S. Department of Defense in January.

The firm responded by filing a lawsuit in May, challenging the designation. The removal comes amid broader discussions on international tech collaborations and security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024