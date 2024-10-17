Hesai Group Removed from U.S. Defense Department's Controversial List

The U.S. Defense Department has decided to remove Hesai Group, a China-based lidar maker, from a list of companies allegedly linked to Beijing's military efforts. The news, conveyed in a letter to Congress, marks a significant development in the discussions surrounding technology and national security.

Hesai Group, whose lidar technology is pivotal for self-driving cars and driver-assistance systems by creating three-dimensional road maps, was initially designated as one of the suspect companies by the U.S. Department of Defense in January.

The firm responded by filing a lawsuit in May, challenging the designation. The removal comes amid broader discussions on international tech collaborations and security concerns.

