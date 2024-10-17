Hesai Group Removed from U.S. Defense Department's Controversial List
The U.S. Defense Department has removed China-based lidar maker Hesai Group from a controversial list of companies allegedly collaborating with Beijing's military. The decision follows Hesai's legal challenge against the designation, initially made in January along with several other companies.
The U.S. Defense Department has decided to remove Hesai Group, a China-based lidar maker, from a list of companies allegedly linked to Beijing's military efforts. The news, conveyed in a letter to Congress, marks a significant development in the discussions surrounding technology and national security.
Hesai Group, whose lidar technology is pivotal for self-driving cars and driver-assistance systems by creating three-dimensional road maps, was initially designated as one of the suspect companies by the U.S. Department of Defense in January.
The firm responded by filing a lawsuit in May, challenging the designation. The removal comes amid broader discussions on international tech collaborations and security concerns.
