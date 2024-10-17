Polish President Duda's Strategic Visit to South Korea
Polish President Andrzej Duda is set to visit South Korea from October 22-25. During the visit, President Duda will meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on October 24 to discuss enhancing practical cooperation between Poland and South Korea.
Polish President Andrzej Duda will pay an official visit to South Korea from October 22 to 25, a visit confirmed by South Korea's presidential office on Thursday.
A crucial summit is scheduled for October 24, where President Duda is set to hold talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The discussions are aimed at fostering practical cooperation between the two nations.
The prospective bilateral agreements are poised to enhance relations between Poland and South Korea, targeting key areas of partnership and development.
