Polish President Duda's Strategic Visit to South Korea

Polish President Andrzej Duda will pay an official visit to South Korea from October 22 to 25, a visit confirmed by South Korea's presidential office on Thursday.

A crucial summit is scheduled for October 24, where President Duda is set to hold talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The discussions are aimed at fostering practical cooperation between the two nations.

The prospective bilateral agreements are poised to enhance relations between Poland and South Korea, targeting key areas of partnership and development.

