Father Acquitted in Daughter's Tragic Case: Court Cites Lack of Evidence

A sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane district has cleared a 34-year-old man, Anis Mohammad Khan Maldar, of charges concerning the kidnap and murder of his 8-year-old daughter, citing insufficient evidence.

In the judgment dated October 10, Judge S B Agrawal noted the prosecution's failure to substantiate their allegations against Maldar. The prosecution claimed Maldar, reportedly a gambling addict, called his wife on December 3, 2021, claiming to have killed their daughter Mahira. However, defense attorney Sagar R Kolhe successfully challenged the inconsistencies in these claims.

The court pointed out a lack of motive attributed to Maldar and discrepancies in testimonies from police officers at the scene. As the judge concluded, it was difficult to sustain a kidnapping charge against a father for his child. Thus, Maldar was acquitted as the prosecution couldn't establish the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)