Father Acquitted in Daughter's Tragic Case: Court Cites Lack of Evidence
A court in Thane district, Maharashtra, acquitted Anis Mohammad Khan Maldar of charges related to the kidnap and murder of his daughter, citing insufficient evidence. Discrepancies in the prosecution's claims and testimonies from key witnesses contributed to the decision, alongside questions about motive and accusations of procedural lapses.
A sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane district has cleared a 34-year-old man, Anis Mohammad Khan Maldar, of charges concerning the kidnap and murder of his 8-year-old daughter, citing insufficient evidence.
In the judgment dated October 10, Judge S B Agrawal noted the prosecution's failure to substantiate their allegations against Maldar. The prosecution claimed Maldar, reportedly a gambling addict, called his wife on December 3, 2021, claiming to have killed their daughter Mahira. However, defense attorney Sagar R Kolhe successfully challenged the inconsistencies in these claims.
The court pointed out a lack of motive attributed to Maldar and discrepancies in testimonies from police officers at the scene. As the judge concluded, it was difficult to sustain a kidnapping charge against a father for his child. Thus, Maldar was acquitted as the prosecution couldn't establish the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
