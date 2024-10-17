China Urges India to Handle Taiwan Relations with Care
China called on India to approach Taiwan issues cautiously after Taiwan opened another de facto consulate in Mumbai. This development comes amid efforts to ease tensions on the Sino-India frontier. China opposes any country's official contact with Taiwan, maintaining its one-China principle.
In a diplomatic development, China has urged India to approach matters concerning Taiwan with caution following the inauguration of Taiwan's latest de facto consulate in Mumbai.
Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, reiterated China's stance against official engagements with Taiwan during a routine press briefing, emphasizing the significance of the one-China principle.
This move occurs amid the ongoing endeavor to resolve tensions between China and India along their shared Himalayan border, coupled with China's recent military exercises around Taiwan.
