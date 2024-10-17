Arrest Warrant Issued for Former PM Sheikh Hasina Amidst Mass Killing Allegations

In a significant development, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has issued an arrest warrant for the former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. The warrant comes amidst allegations of her involvement in mass killings during severe protests earlier this year.

The unrest, which began as a student protest against job quotas, turned catastrophic, marking the deadliest violence since Bangladesh's independence in 1971, with over 700 fatalities. Consequently, Hasina fled to India, and a Nobel laureate, Muhammad Yunus, now leads an interim government.

The tribunal, under Justice Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issued the arrest warrant alongside 49 others. Facing over 60 complaints, Hasina is accused of grave crimes, though her son insists on her innocence.

