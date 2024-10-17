Left Menu

Arrest Warrant Issued for Former PM Sheikh Hasina Amidst Mass Killing Allegations

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina due to allegations of involvement in mass killings during recent protests. The unrest, initially a student-led demonstration, resulted in over 700 deaths. An interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is currently in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:46 IST
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former PM Sheikh Hasina Amidst Mass Killing Allegations
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant development, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has issued an arrest warrant for the former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. The warrant comes amidst allegations of her involvement in mass killings during severe protests earlier this year.

The unrest, which began as a student protest against job quotas, turned catastrophic, marking the deadliest violence since Bangladesh's independence in 1971, with over 700 fatalities. Consequently, Hasina fled to India, and a Nobel laureate, Muhammad Yunus, now leads an interim government.

The tribunal, under Justice Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issued the arrest warrant alongside 49 others. Facing over 60 complaints, Hasina is accused of grave crimes, though her son insists on her innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024