Left Menu

Noida School Molestation Case: Accused Arrested

A man employed as a sweeper at a Noida private school has been arrested for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl. The child's family filed a complaint, leading to his arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:51 IST
Noida School Molestation Case: Accused Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A Noida private school has become the center of a serious incident involving the molestation of a four-year-old girl. The accused, an employee of the institution, has been arrested and is currently under judicial custody for 14 days, according to police reports.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Manish Kumar Mishra revealed that the incident came to light when the victim confided in her mother. The accused, identified as Nityanand from Nithari village, allegedly committed the offense on school premises, leaving the child traumatized and silent.

Authorities registered a formal complaint under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act after the parents reported the matter to the Sector 20 police station. Despite reviewing CCTV footage, the school management claims that no evidence has been uncovered yet, while the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024