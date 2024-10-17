Noida School Molestation Case: Accused Arrested

A Noida private school has become the center of a serious incident involving the molestation of a four-year-old girl. The accused, an employee of the institution, has been arrested and is currently under judicial custody for 14 days, according to police reports.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Manish Kumar Mishra revealed that the incident came to light when the victim confided in her mother. The accused, identified as Nityanand from Nithari village, allegedly committed the offense on school premises, leaving the child traumatized and silent.

Authorities registered a formal complaint under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act after the parents reported the matter to the Sector 20 police station. Despite reviewing CCTV footage, the school management claims that no evidence has been uncovered yet, while the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)