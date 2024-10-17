Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Illicit Liquor Claims 24 Lives in Bihar

In Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts, 24 people have died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor, with many others hospitalized. This incident sparked political debate over the effectiveness of Bihar's liquor ban. Authorities have been directed to take strict actions against those involved in the illicit trade.

A devastating incident unfolded in Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts, where 24 people have tragically lost their lives after reportedly consuming illicit liquor. Officials announced this on Thursday, marking a grim development in these areas, despite the statewide prohibition on alcohol initiated over eight years ago.

The incident has fanned political tensions, with opposition parties questioning the efficacy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's liquor ban. Authorities are scrambling to address the situation, having suspended several police personnel and urging strict enforcement against illegal liquor sales. The state's Director General of Police has been ordered to monitor the developments closely.

Locals in the affected areas of Siwan and Saran districts allege that the victims fell ill after consuming the spurious liquor, and more than 25 residents remain hospitalized. As investigations continue, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy, with final reports still pending. The tragedy has reignited discussions over the liquor ban's impact and the administration's accountability in tackling illicit alcohol distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

