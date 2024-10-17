UN Urges Probe into Alleged Iranian Border Attack on Afghan Migrants

A United Nations expert has urged a thorough investigation into claims of an attack by Iranian security forces, allegedly targeting Afghan migrants at the border with Afghanistan.

Iran has refuted allegations of gunfire near Saravan, located in the troubled province of Sistan and Baluchistan, which shares a border with Afghanistan, now under Taliban control.

Anti-Afghan sentiment has surged in Iran amid economic struggles due to Western sanctions, with authorities signaling plans for mass deportations. Meanwhile, the Taliban has vowed to conduct their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)