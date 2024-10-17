UN Urges Probe into Alleged Iranian Border Attack on Afghan Migrants
A UN expert calls for an investigation into an alleged attack by Iranian security forces on Afghan migrants at the border. Iran denies the reports, while anti-Afghan sentiment rises amid economic woes. The Taliban pledges to investigate, with escalating tensions affecting the Afghan population in Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:23 IST
- United Arab Emirates
A United Nations expert has urged a thorough investigation into claims of an attack by Iranian security forces, allegedly targeting Afghan migrants at the border with Afghanistan.
Iran has refuted allegations of gunfire near Saravan, located in the troubled province of Sistan and Baluchistan, which shares a border with Afghanistan, now under Taliban control.
Anti-Afghan sentiment has surged in Iran amid economic struggles due to Western sanctions, with authorities signaling plans for mass deportations. Meanwhile, the Taliban has vowed to conduct their investigation into the incident.
