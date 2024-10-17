Left Menu

Tragic Death Sparks Protests Over Safety Negligence in Village

Gyanendra, a 25-year-old farmer, died of electrocution while fencing his field in Isapur village. The incident triggered protests from locals, who demanded compensation and accused the electricity department of negligence. Police assured resolution, leading to the conclusion of the protests.

A 25-year-old farmer named Gyanendra tragically lost his life in Isapur village due to electrocution while fencing his field on Tuesday. Locals gathered to protest against the electricity department, accusing them of negligence and demanding compensation.

Gyanendra was electrocuted when he came into contact with a support wire from an 11,000-volt power line that was connected to a nearby tree. Despite rescue attempts, he succumbed to the shock at the scene, police confirmed.

Villagers took to the streets, blocking the Mathura-Bareilly road and placing the body in front of the power house in Laxmi Nagar. The protests were called off after officials assured action, allowing the family to proceed with Gyanendra's last rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

