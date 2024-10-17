Tragic Death Sparks Protests Over Safety Negligence in Village

A 25-year-old farmer named Gyanendra tragically lost his life in Isapur village due to electrocution while fencing his field on Tuesday. Locals gathered to protest against the electricity department, accusing them of negligence and demanding compensation.

Gyanendra was electrocuted when he came into contact with a support wire from an 11,000-volt power line that was connected to a nearby tree. Despite rescue attempts, he succumbed to the shock at the scene, police confirmed.

Villagers took to the streets, blocking the Mathura-Bareilly road and placing the body in front of the power house in Laxmi Nagar. The protests were called off after officials assured action, allowing the family to proceed with Gyanendra's last rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)