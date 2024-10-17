Istanbul Radio Station Silenced in Genocide Comment Controversy

An Istanbul-based independent radio station, Acik Radyo, has ceased broadcasting after its terrestrial licence was revoked by Turkey's media watchdog. The decision follows months of suspension due to comments by a guest who referred to the Armenian massacres of 1915 as genocide.

The suspension and subsequent fine were issued by RTUK after the station failed to address the controversial remarks. The comments were aired on April 24, a date internationally recognized for commemorating the Armenian massacre.

The court's recent lifting of a stay of execution prompted the final licence cancellation on October 11. The move has sparked criticism over media censorship and the stifling of free speech in Turkey. Acik Radyo's co-founder, Omer Madra, decried the closure as an attempt to silence dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)