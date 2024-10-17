Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Tainted Liquor Claims Lives in Bihar

At least 18 people have died after consuming tainted liquor in Bihar, India. The death toll may rise as several are hospitalized. 22 arrests have been made related to the illegal sale of alcohol. Illicit liquor deaths are common in India due to unaffordability of branded spirits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least 18 people have died after consuming tainted alcohol in India's Bihar state, a senior government official reported on Thursday. The death toll could increase as several more victims remain hospitalized.

The authorities have arrested 22 individuals in connection with the illicit sale of the alcohol in Bihar, a state where the sale and purchase of liquor have been prohibited since 2016. Fatalities from unlicensed and home-produced alcohol, commonly known as 'hooch,' frequently occur in India due to economic restrictions that prevent many from buying branded spirits.

Emotional scenes were captured by news agency ANI, which has a minority stake by Reuters, featuring a grieving mother whose only son succumbed to the poisonous brew. 'He started vomiting and lost his eyesight. He has left behind his wife and son, and we're at a loss about what to do,' she lamented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

