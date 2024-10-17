Arrest in Bhopal: Tuition Teacher's Son Accused of Assaulting Child
A 20-year-old man from Bhopal was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 4-year-old girl. The incident reportedly took place at his mother's tuition center. The girl informed her mother, leading to a police complaint and medical examination. Tensions rose as community members demanded justice.
- Country:
- India
A 20-year-old man in Bhopal has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl, according to police officials. The incident occurred on Tuesday at the tuition center run by the accused's mother, situated in the Bagh Sevania area of the city.
The child, who attended the tuition classes regularly, was allegedly assaulted when other students had left for the day. Upon returning home and experiencing discomfort, she informed her mother, prompting a police complaint and subsequent action.
The accused stands charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The allegations have stirred tensions, with local community groups demanding stringent punishment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Claudia Sheinbaum: Mexico's First Woman President Leads with Bold Promises
China-Russia First Joint Patrol in Arctic: New Era of Maritime Collaboration
Tragic School Trip: Bus Fire Claims 23 Lives in Bangkok
Sumit Nagal's Tough Run Continues: First-Round Exit at Shanghai Masters
Lebanon in Crisis: First Responders Struggle Amid War and Economic Hardship