Arrest in Bhopal: Tuition Teacher's Son Accused of Assaulting Child

A 20-year-old man in Bhopal has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl, according to police officials. The incident occurred on Tuesday at the tuition center run by the accused's mother, situated in the Bagh Sevania area of the city.

The child, who attended the tuition classes regularly, was allegedly assaulted when other students had left for the day. Upon returning home and experiencing discomfort, she informed her mother, prompting a police complaint and subsequent action.

The accused stands charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The allegations have stirred tensions, with local community groups demanding stringent punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)