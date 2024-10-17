Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Afghan Casualties Reported on Iran Border

The Taliban is investigating reports of Afghan casualties on the Iran border, marking their first acknowledgment of alleged killings by Iranian forces. Iran denies the events, but tensions rise amid anti-Afghan rhetoric. The UN and advocacy groups stress for a thorough investigation amid disputed reports and rising deportation plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:50 IST
Tensions Escalate as Afghan Casualties Reported on Iran Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Taliban has launched an investigation into claims that Afghan nationals were killed and injured by Iranian security forces at the Iran-Afghanistan border, marking their first acknowledgment of such reports.

In recent months, anti-Afghan rhetoric in Iran has surged, coinciding with the effects of Western sanctions on the Iranian economy. Iran's police chief has announced plans to deport two million undocumented migrants, intensifying regional tensions.

While advocacy group HalVash has circulated reports and images suggesting casualties, Iran denies the claims and attributes the spread to media misinformation. The UN emphasizes the need for a transparent investigation and protection for migrants under international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

