Tensions Escalate as Afghan Casualties Reported on Iran Border

The Taliban has launched an investigation into claims that Afghan nationals were killed and injured by Iranian security forces at the Iran-Afghanistan border, marking their first acknowledgment of such reports.
In recent months, anti-Afghan rhetoric in Iran has surged, coinciding with the effects of Western sanctions on the Iranian economy. Iran's police chief has announced plans to deport two million undocumented migrants, intensifying regional tensions.
While advocacy group HalVash has circulated reports and images suggesting casualties, Iran denies the claims and attributes the spread to media misinformation. The UN emphasizes the need for a transparent investigation and protection for migrants under international law.
