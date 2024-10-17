Left Menu

Allegations and Tragedy: The Untimely Death of a Respected IAS Officer

The suicide of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu has stirred controversy in Kerala, following corruption allegations at his farewell. State ministers, colleagues, and family describe Babu as hardworking and humble. His death is linked to accusations from Panchayat President P P Divya, prompting police investigation under section 108 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:11 IST
In a tragic turn of events, former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu's death has sparked an uproar throughout Kerala. Emotional scenes unfolded at the District Collectorate and Babu's residence, where his body was laid in state, drawing relatives, officials, and citizens to pay their respects.

Babu, praised for a blemish-free career over three decades by state officials and former colleagues, faced allegations of corruption during his farewell from Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya. They linked his suicide to claims made by Divya at an uninvited appearance during his farewell party.

As police booked Divya for abetment to suicide, this controversy has ignited demands for her arrest from opposition parties, with the State Revenue Minister affirming no corruption complaints against Babu. Investigations are ongoing as Babu's family alleges a conspiracy behind his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

