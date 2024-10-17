Allegations and Tragedy: The Untimely Death of a Respected IAS Officer

In a tragic turn of events, former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu's death has sparked an uproar throughout Kerala. Emotional scenes unfolded at the District Collectorate and Babu's residence, where his body was laid in state, drawing relatives, officials, and citizens to pay their respects.

Babu, praised for a blemish-free career over three decades by state officials and former colleagues, faced allegations of corruption during his farewell from Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya. They linked his suicide to claims made by Divya at an uninvited appearance during his farewell party.

As police booked Divya for abetment to suicide, this controversy has ignited demands for her arrest from opposition parties, with the State Revenue Minister affirming no corruption complaints against Babu. Investigations are ongoing as Babu's family alleges a conspiracy behind his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)