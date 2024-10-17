German Warship Downs Drone Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon

A German warship participating in the United Nations' UNIFIL mission successfully neutralized an unidentified drone off Lebanon's coast, the German defense ministry reported on Thursday. As European governments supporting the mission express concern, UNIFIL has faced attacks since Israel's ground offensive against Hezbollah began on October 1.

"The corvette executed a controlled crash of the drone into the water," stated the defense ministry spokesperson, confirming no harm to the vessel or crew. The Ludwigsburg am Rhein corvette continues its mission duties, maintaining stability in the area, the spokesperson said.

The Bundeswehr military acknowledged the unknown origin of the drone in a joint operations command statement. Israeli authorities have not commented on the incident, amid calls to safeguard peacekeepers after recent injuries and accusations of targeting them.

