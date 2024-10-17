Left Menu

German Warship Downs Drone Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon

A German warship part of the UN's peacekeeping mission in Lebanon shot down an unidentified drone near its position, amid escalating tensions following Israel's offensive against Hezbollah. The operation, which left the German vessel unharmed, highlights concerns over the safety of UN troops in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:41 IST
German Warship Downs Drone Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A German warship participating in the United Nations' UNIFIL mission successfully neutralized an unidentified drone off Lebanon's coast, the German defense ministry reported on Thursday. As European governments supporting the mission express concern, UNIFIL has faced attacks since Israel's ground offensive against Hezbollah began on October 1.

"The corvette executed a controlled crash of the drone into the water," stated the defense ministry spokesperson, confirming no harm to the vessel or crew. The Ludwigsburg am Rhein corvette continues its mission duties, maintaining stability in the area, the spokesperson said.

The Bundeswehr military acknowledged the unknown origin of the drone in a joint operations command statement. Israeli authorities have not commented on the incident, amid calls to safeguard peacekeepers after recent injuries and accusations of targeting them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024