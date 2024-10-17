Left Menu

Israeli Military Targets Hamas Leadership in Gaza Strike

The Israeli military is investigating whether it killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a strike in Gaza. The operation targeted three militants, but their identities remain unconfirmed. No evidence suggests hostages were in the targeted building. Sinwar rose to leadership after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:39 IST
On Thursday, the Israeli military announced that it is investigating the potential killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a recent operation in the Gaza Strip. The military operation targeted three suspected militants, though their identities are not yet verified.

Officials clarified in a statement that there were no indications of hostages being present in the building where these militants were found. This operation comes amid escalating tensions following the Gaza war triggered by an attack on October 7, 2023.

Yahya Sinwar emerged as a predominant figure, leading Hamas after the assassination of former leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran this past August. The military continues its efforts to address the volatile situation while confirming the details of their operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

