False Alarms Scatter Panic in Beirut: Fake Threats Target Key Buildings
Fake threats were made against buildings in downtown Beirut, including the offices of Al Jazeera TV and the Norwegian embassy. Both locations were evacuated as a precaution. Lebanese security sources have confirmed that the threats were not credible, while investigations continue into their origins.
On Thursday, downtown Beirut was thrown into temporary chaos as fake threats targeted significant buildings, including the Al Jazeera TV offices and the Norwegian embassy. As the alerts echoed through the city, evacuations were swiftly carried out.
Al Jazeera reported that its offices were evacuated following multiple anonymous warnings. Meanwhile, the Norwegian foreign ministry confirmed that its Beirut embassy responded to a 'bomb threat', leading to its evacuation.
However, Lebanese security and diplomatic sources later confirmed that these threats were false alarms. Authorities are investigating to determine the source of these fabricated warnings that disrupted normal operations in the heart of the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Macron Condemns Iran's Attack, Mobilizes Military for Israel's Security
Heated Vice-Presidential Debate: Leadership, Diplomacy, and Security at the Forefront
Air Kerala Announces Key Appointments to Bolster Operations and Security
India says it is deeply concerned at escalation of security situation in West Asia.
Security Forces Eliminate Six Balochistan Liberation Army Terrorists