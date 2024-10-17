Left Menu

False Alarms Scatter Panic in Beirut: Fake Threats Target Key Buildings

Fake threats were made against buildings in downtown Beirut, including the offices of Al Jazeera TV and the Norwegian embassy. Both locations were evacuated as a precaution. Lebanese security sources have confirmed that the threats were not credible, while investigations continue into their origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:41 IST
False Alarms Scatter Panic in Beirut: Fake Threats Target Key Buildings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, downtown Beirut was thrown into temporary chaos as fake threats targeted significant buildings, including the Al Jazeera TV offices and the Norwegian embassy. As the alerts echoed through the city, evacuations were swiftly carried out.

Al Jazeera reported that its offices were evacuated following multiple anonymous warnings. Meanwhile, the Norwegian foreign ministry confirmed that its Beirut embassy responded to a 'bomb threat', leading to its evacuation.

However, Lebanese security and diplomatic sources later confirmed that these threats were false alarms. Authorities are investigating to determine the source of these fabricated warnings that disrupted normal operations in the heart of the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024