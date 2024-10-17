False Alarms Scatter Panic in Beirut: Fake Threats Target Key Buildings

On Thursday, downtown Beirut was thrown into temporary chaos as fake threats targeted significant buildings, including the Al Jazeera TV offices and the Norwegian embassy. As the alerts echoed through the city, evacuations were swiftly carried out.

Al Jazeera reported that its offices were evacuated following multiple anonymous warnings. Meanwhile, the Norwegian foreign ministry confirmed that its Beirut embassy responded to a 'bomb threat', leading to its evacuation.

However, Lebanese security and diplomatic sources later confirmed that these threats were false alarms. Authorities are investigating to determine the source of these fabricated warnings that disrupted normal operations in the heart of the city.

