Food Imports to Gaza Halted Amid Rising Tensions

Israel has suspended food import requests to Gaza, significantly reducing food supplies to the region. This development comes amidst a new Israeli military operation against Hamas, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The halt has impacted both commercial imports and aid deliveries, raising concerns over potential famine.

Recent reports indicate Israel has ceased processing food import applications to Gaza, drastically reducing essential supplies to the region. Traders are unable to contact Cogat, the overseeing Israeli agency, leading to the lowest commodity inflow since the conflict began.

The suspension coincides with Israel's renewed military offensive against Hamas, complicating aid deliveries. Sources suggest the halt aims to prevent Hamas from benefiting financially from imports, a claim Hamas denies.

The United States has expressed concerns about the humanitarian impact, threatening to withhold military backing for Israel. Aid deliveries continue to decline, with many Gazans facing a severe shortage of fresh produce and other essentials.

