Global Diplomatic Events Forecast: Key High-Level Meetings and Anniversaries

A glance at the upcoming weeks reveals a packed schedule of international diplomatic engagements. From Europe's corridors of power to Asia and the Americas, key leaders are set to engage in critical dialogues.

Significant events include Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's Cairo visit, the Indo-Pacific defence ministers' NATO gathering, and summits addressing Ukraine and migration.

Simultaneously, notable anniversaries such as the capture of Libyan leader Gaddafi and the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit punctuate the political calendar, drawing attention to past historic events amidst current diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)