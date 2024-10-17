Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Section 6A, Reinforces Judicial Review

The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act. This section allows Indian citizenship for specific immigrants from Bangladesh. The court emphasized that judicial review supports the separation of powers, acting as a safeguard against potential constitutional violations by the state.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark decision, has reaffirmed the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act. This provision grants Indian citizenship to immigrants from Bangladesh who entered Assam during a specific timeframe.

Justice Surya Kant, representing a unanimous bench, stressed that judicial review serves as a crucial component of the separation of powers, providing a necessary system of checks and balances to guard against constitutional transgressions by any branch of the state.

The bench firmly rejected the Centre's argument that the matter involved policy considerations and thus did not warrant judicial intervention, reiterating the judiciary's role as a protector of constitutional rights when legislative or executive actions infringe upon them.

