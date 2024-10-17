New Policies in the Works for Gig and Platform Workers’ Social Security

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed on Thursday that plans are underway to create a policy offering social security benefits, such as pensions and health services, to gig and platform workers in India.

While Niti Aayog estimates there are about 65 lakh gig workers, Mandaviya suggested the number is likely over two crore as the sector is expanding rapidly. This initiative aims to address the lack of a traditional employer-employee relationship in this growing segment.

At a meeting with various worker associations, the minister emphasized the need for swift policy development before next year's budget. He also mentioned that the policy would be legally binding nationwide, exploring suggestions like unique identity numbers and transactional contributions to fund social security.

(With inputs from agencies.)