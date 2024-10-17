Left Menu

New Policies in the Works for Gig and Platform Workers’ Social Security

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced ongoing efforts to introduce social security benefits for gig and platform workers in India. Despite an estimated growth to over two crore workers, a policy is in development to ensure health and pension services. Various suggestions are being considered to fund this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:22 IST
New Policies in the Works for Gig and Platform Workers’ Social Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed on Thursday that plans are underway to create a policy offering social security benefits, such as pensions and health services, to gig and platform workers in India.

While Niti Aayog estimates there are about 65 lakh gig workers, Mandaviya suggested the number is likely over two crore as the sector is expanding rapidly. This initiative aims to address the lack of a traditional employer-employee relationship in this growing segment.

At a meeting with various worker associations, the minister emphasized the need for swift policy development before next year's budget. He also mentioned that the policy would be legally binding nationwide, exploring suggestions like unique identity numbers and transactional contributions to fund social security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024