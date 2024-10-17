Pizza Dispute Escalates to Gun Violence in Delhi

A woman sustained a gunshot wound following a familial dispute over pizza sharing in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police reported on Thursday.

Authorities have apprehended four individuals in connection with the event that unfolded on Wednesday night, originating from discord between the accused's relatives, namely Saadma and Saadiya.

An investigation by Seelampur police revealed that an argument erupted when Zeeshan, Saadma's brother-in-law, shared pizzas he brought home. This altercation escalated upon Saadiya summoning her four brothers, resulting in Muntahir firing a shot that injured Saadma. The police have detained the brothers and recovered a weapon along with ammunition.

