Tragedy in Mogadishu: Suicide Attack Rocks Café Outside Police Academy

In a tragic incident outside a police academy in Mogadishu, a suicide bomber detonated a device, resulting in the deaths of seven people and injuries to six others. The attack took place outside the General Kaahiye Police Academy on Thursday, where both police officers and civilians were gathered.

The extremist group al-Shabab, linked to al-Qaeda, has claimed responsibility for this act of terror through a statement on their affiliated website. This recent violence adds to a history of such incidents by the group within Somalia.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos post-explosion, as paramedics rushed to provide aid to the severely injured. Coming just two months after a deadly beach attack in Mogadishu, this incident highlights ongoing security challenges as Somalia assumes control from foreign military forces.

