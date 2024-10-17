Left Menu

Tragedy in Mogadishu: Suicide Attack Rocks Café Outside Police Academy

A suicide bomber attacked a café outside a police training school in Mogadishu, Somalia, killing seven and injuring six. The militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. The attack occurred as Somalia takes over security duties from foreign troops. Police and civilians were among the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:57 IST
Tragedy in Mogadishu: Suicide Attack Rocks Café Outside Police Academy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Somalia

In a tragic incident outside a police academy in Mogadishu, a suicide bomber detonated a device, resulting in the deaths of seven people and injuries to six others. The attack took place outside the General Kaahiye Police Academy on Thursday, where both police officers and civilians were gathered.

The extremist group al-Shabab, linked to al-Qaeda, has claimed responsibility for this act of terror through a statement on their affiliated website. This recent violence adds to a history of such incidents by the group within Somalia.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos post-explosion, as paramedics rushed to provide aid to the severely injured. Coming just two months after a deadly beach attack in Mogadishu, this incident highlights ongoing security challenges as Somalia assumes control from foreign military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024