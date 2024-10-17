Gujarat High Court Denies CBI Probe in Morbi Bridge Collapse Case

The Gujarat High Court has declined to transfer the investigation of the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse tragedy to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), despite requests from the victims' families.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Pranav Trivedi stated that examining the correctness of the ongoing investigation is outside the court's scope. The court's attention is primarily on the compensation and rehabilitation of the victims.

The rejection came amid accusations that the local police had not conducted a thorough investigation. While a Special Investigation Team found some civic officials responsible, there have been no charges filed against them. The court clarified that remedies for criminal investigations exist, but this particular PIL cannot address them.

(With inputs from agencies.)