Gujarat High Court Denies CBI Probe in Morbi Bridge Collapse Case
The Gujarat High Court has rejected a plea to transfer the investigation of the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse to the CBI, stating that reviewing the current investigation's validity is beyond the scope of the PIL. The court is focusing on compensation and rehabilitation aspects.
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat High Court has declined to transfer the investigation of the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse tragedy to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), despite requests from the victims' families.
A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Pranav Trivedi stated that examining the correctness of the ongoing investigation is outside the court's scope. The court's attention is primarily on the compensation and rehabilitation of the victims.
The rejection came amid accusations that the local police had not conducted a thorough investigation. While a Special Investigation Team found some civic officials responsible, there have been no charges filed against them. The court clarified that remedies for criminal investigations exist, but this particular PIL cannot address them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- High Court
- CBI
- Morbi
- bridge collapse
- investigation
- suo motu
- PIL
- compensation
- rehabilitation
ALSO READ
Blasts Near Israeli Embassy Prompt Investigation in Copenhagen
IAS Officer Under Investigation for Disproportionate Assets in Rajasthan
British Politician Waheed Alli Under Investigation
Fatal Bangkok School Bus Fire: Negligence Under Investigation
British Politician Waheed Alli Faces Investigation Over Donation Scandal