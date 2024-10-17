Left Menu

Potential Death of Hamas Leader Sends Ripples Through Defense Circles

Israel has informed U.S. military officials of the potential death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, sharing photos that may confirm his demise. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was briefed on the situation during NATO meetings in Brussels. Awaiting further updates from Israeli sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:17 IST
In a significant development, Israel has notified U.S. military officials about the possible death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The information includes photos that might identify Sinwar's dead body, a U.S. defense official revealed under anonymity.

The official added, 'We are awaiting updates from the Israelis,' indicating that further confirmation is needed.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, currently at NATO headquarters, received a written update on the situation during his discussions with defense allies in Brussels, highlighting the seriousness of the matter.

