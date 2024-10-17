Left Menu

Potential Demise of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Marks Major Turning Point in Gaza Conflict

Israeli ministers suggest that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, alleged mastermind of past Gaza attacks, has possibly been killed by Israeli troops during a raid in southern Gaza. Although unconfirmed, his reported demise would profoundly impact Hamas, potentially altering strategies in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

Updated: 17-10-2024 21:19 IST
Israeli cabinet members have been briefed that Yahya Sinwar, a high-ranking Hamas leader, may have been killed in an Israeli military operation in southern Gaza, according to officials aware of the situation. Broadcasters in Israel quoted anonymous sources asserting Sinwar's death, the alleged planner behind the attack on Israel last October, which initiated the Gaza conflict.

While the military has yet to confirm this, they are investigating whether Sinwar, Israel's prime adversary, was one of the three militants killed in the Gaza Strip operation. A military statement indicated, "At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed," while no hostages were reportedly present in the targeted building. Hamas has issued no immediate response.

As Israeli media speculates the raid was a routine operation that inadvertently caught Sinwar, confirmation of his death would signify a significant triumph for the Israeli military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This development comes amidst recent high-profile assassinations of opposing leaders, providing a possible boost in diplomatic efforts for hostage negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

