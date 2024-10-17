Left Menu

Political Tensions Resurface: Ramakrishna Reddy Questioned Over 2021 Attack

Senior YSRCP leader S Ramakrishna Reddy was questioned by Guntur police regarding a 2021 attack on a TDP central office. Over 100 YSRCP cadres allegedly attacked the office following remarks against the former CM. Reddy, one of 120 accused, was questioned as per a High Court order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:55 IST
Ramakrishna Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Senior YSRCP leader S Ramakrishna Reddy was interrogated by Guntur district police concerning a 2021 assault on the TDP central office in Mangalagiri. The case dates back to alleged inflammatory remarks made by TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram Kommareddy against the then Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ramakrishna Reddy, appearing at the Mangalagiri rural police station alongside former additional advocate general P Sudhakar Reddy, underwent a two-hour questioning session on Thursday. The inquiry follows his addition as an accused in the case, as mandated by a High Court order.

Although the case was handed over to the CID, Mangalagiri rural police continue their investigation. Despite being granted interim protection by the High Court, Ramakrishna Reddy could face further questioning, given that he could not recall specific details from the three-year-old case during Thursday's session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

