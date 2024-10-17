Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Over 30 IAS Officers Transferred in Delhi

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena announced on Thursday the transfer and posting of over 30 IAS officers. This move addresses vacancies in critical departments such as health, education, revenue, and excise, according to officials.

The transfers were finalized following a recent meeting of the National Civil Services Authority, chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. The meeting, involving a three-member panel, was delayed for months due to factors like the six-month imprisonment of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

This announcement came shortly after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs reassigned several IAS officers from the AGMUT cadre. Among them, Delhi's special secretary, YVVJ Rajasekhar, involved in excise policy probes, was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Notable appointments included Nikhil Kumar as principal secretary (Revenue) cum divisional commissioner and Shilpa Shinde as chief executive officer of Delhi Jal Board. Ravi Jha has been named excise commissioner of Delhi.

Additionally, three women IAS officers have joined the Education Department, and several others have been appointed to key roles in various sectors and departments across Delhi.

