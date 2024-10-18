Left Menu

U.S. Denies Involvement in Key Israeli Operation

The U.S. military clarified that it had no direct role in Israel's operation to eliminate Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. While contributing intelligence on hostage situations and Hamas leadership, the operation was entirely conducted by Israel. U.S. involvement was limited to support from intelligence agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 01:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 01:39 IST
The United States military has officially distanced itself from any direct involvement in the recent Israeli operation that resulted in the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Though U.S. intelligence aided Israel, the operation was entirely executed by Israeli forces.

Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, emphasized that no U.S. troops were directly involved in the mission. He acknowledged that the United States assisted in providing crucial intelligence regarding Hamas's leaders and their hostage activities, which aided Israel's strategic planning.

Following President Joe Biden's remarks on Yahya Sinwar's demise, he reiterated that U.S. contributions were solely through intelligence. After the October 7, 2023, assault by Hamas on Israel, President Biden instructed U.S. intelligence and special operations to assist Israel in tracking down Sinwar and other militant figures.

