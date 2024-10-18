Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah's New Phase Amidst Sinwar's Death
Hezbollah announces a new phase in its conflict with Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces. While Sinwar's death is viewed by Western leaders as a potential turning point for peace, Israel remains focused on retrieving hostages, complicating prospects for ceasefire.
Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group declared an intensified phase in its conflict with Israel on Friday, following the assassination of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' chief strategist. Iran reacted, vowing to bolster resistance spirit after his death.
Sinwar spearheaded the October 2023 attack inciting the ongoing Gaza war and was killed during an Israeli operation in the Palestinian enclave. His death is seen by some Western leaders as a chance for resolution, yet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists the conflict will persist until hostages are liberated.
Sinwar's assassination could either escalate Middle Eastern tensions or pave the way for peace processes, with international figures like U.S. President Joe Biden urging dialogue. The return of Israeli hostages remains a critical barrier to peace negotiations.
ALSO READ
Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in Gaza in a strike 3 months ago, reports AP.
Key Hamas Leader Targeted in Israeli Airstrike
Israeli Airstrike Eliminates Senior Hamas Leader
Hamas Militant Abdel-Aziz Salha Killed in Israeli Airstrike
Israeli Military Takes Down Hamas Leader in West Bank