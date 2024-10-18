Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah's New Phase Amidst Sinwar's Death

Hezbollah announces a new phase in its conflict with Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces. While Sinwar's death is viewed by Western leaders as a potential turning point for peace, Israel remains focused on retrieving hostages, complicating prospects for ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 06:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 06:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group declared an intensified phase in its conflict with Israel on Friday, following the assassination of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' chief strategist. Iran reacted, vowing to bolster resistance spirit after his death.

Sinwar spearheaded the October 2023 attack inciting the ongoing Gaza war and was killed during an Israeli operation in the Palestinian enclave. His death is seen by some Western leaders as a chance for resolution, yet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists the conflict will persist until hostages are liberated.

Sinwar's assassination could either escalate Middle Eastern tensions or pave the way for peace processes, with international figures like U.S. President Joe Biden urging dialogue. The return of Israeli hostages remains a critical barrier to peace negotiations.

