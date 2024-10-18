Temple Tensions: RSS Workers Injured in Jagran Altercation

Ten members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sustained injuries following an attack at a temple event, police reported on Friday. The incident occurred during a 'jagran' program celebrating Sharad Purnima.

Tensions escalated when two neighborhood residents opposed the late-night proceedings as prasad was being distributed among devotees. An argument ensued, prompting the accused to summon others and assault the RSS members with a knife, resulting in injuries to ten individuals.

Six of the wounded are receiving treatment at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital. The police have detained Naseeb Chaudhary and his son while searching for additional suspects. The attack provoked highway blockades, but these were lifted later that night. A thorough investigation is underway.

