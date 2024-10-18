Temple Tensions: RSS Workers Injured in Jagran Altercation
Ten Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members were injured in a temple altercation during a Sharad Purnima event. The dispute began when two locals objected to the late-night program, leading to a violent attack. Police have detained two suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Ten members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sustained injuries following an attack at a temple event, police reported on Friday. The incident occurred during a 'jagran' program celebrating Sharad Purnima.
Tensions escalated when two neighborhood residents opposed the late-night proceedings as prasad was being distributed among devotees. An argument ensued, prompting the accused to summon others and assault the RSS members with a knife, resulting in injuries to ten individuals.
Six of the wounded are receiving treatment at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital. The police have detained Naseeb Chaudhary and his son while searching for additional suspects. The attack provoked highway blockades, but these were lifted later that night. A thorough investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata Police Arrests Suspect over Hospital Threat
Casey Costello Applauds Expanded Police Recruitment Efforts for 2024
Mob Chaos in Manipur: Police Station Attacked Amidst Land Dispute Clash
Manipur Police's Strategic Operations Yield Arms Seizures
Plea by Isha Foundation: SC says police shall not take any further action in pursuance to HC direction.