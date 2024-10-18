Fire Tragedy in Shahdara: Two Lives Lost, Children Rescued
A fire in Shahdara early Friday resulted in the tragic death of two individuals, while two children were successfully rescued. The fire, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, was contained within two hours. Investigations are ongoing by local authorities.
A devastating fire engulfed a house in the Shahdara area early Friday morning, leading to the tragic recovery of two bodies, while two children were successfully rescued, officials confirmed.
The alarm was raised at 5:25 am, triggering the deployment of six fire tenders, according to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official.
The blaze, which swept through the third and fourth floors, was brought under control in a two-hour operation. The cause, suspected to be a short circuit, is under active investigation by police.
